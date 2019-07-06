IN ATHENS, Saturday at 9:37 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Taylor Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:40 a.m., complaints about animals were made at Riverside Drive and Linwood Avenue.
9:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Allenwood Park Road.
9:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
10:15 a.m., an animal well-being check was requested on State Street.
10:45 a.m., a loose dog was reported on North Street.
11:11 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.
3:01 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Western Avenue.
5:48 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Church Hill Road.
5:52 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.
6:57 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Lilac Lane.
7:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue.
9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Circle.
9:42 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on West River Road.
9:45 p.m., a summons was issued during a traffic stop on Hospital Street.
Saturday at 12:58 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Route 3 and Riverside Drive.
1:10 a.m., a summons was issued on a charge of criminal threatening on Laurel Street.
2:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.
2:21 a.m., a loose dog was reported at Cushnoc Crossing.
2:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
3:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eight Rod Road.
3:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on State Street.
IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 8:12 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Whitney Street.
IN CANAAN, Friday at 3:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Golf View Drive.
IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Friday at 3:54 p.m., a missing hiker was reported on Bucksaw Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 8:56 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Borough Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 8:05 a.m., assault was reported on Spurwink Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:23 a.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Cottage Street.
12:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.
7:22 p.m., vandalism was reported on Martin Stream Road.
9:43 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Green Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:45 a.m., a person was reported missing on Sawtelle Lane.
10:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.
11:06 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Hannaford Road.
11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Road.
12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
12:47 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.
7:44 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.
Saturday, 3:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 2:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Scound Street.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
8:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 8:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on Buswell Lane.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 11:37 a.m., theft was reported on Hussey Hill Road.
7:08 p.m., theft was reported on Rice Rips Road.
10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wire Bridge Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 8:29 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 2:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.
4:26 p.m., auto theft was reported on Waterville Road.
Saturday, 5:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 9:21 a.m., theft was reported on Gee Road.
IN RANGELEY, Friday at 9:29 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Rumford Road.
6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 3:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
4:06 p.m., mischief was reported on Russell Road.
9:30 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Tammy Lane.
9:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on East Dyer Street.
10:01 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Kenney Lane.
Saturday, 2:50 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN SOLON, Friday at 3:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Overlook Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at The Concourse.
2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Street.
4:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
4:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.
4:20 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Gilman Street.
4:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.
7:17 p.m., theft was reported on Park Street.
7:46 p.m., a fight was reported on Front Street.
9:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
9:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.
9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:07 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.
Saturday, 12:24 a.m., assault was reported on Maple Street.
4:24 a.m., assault was reported on Water Street.
IN WILTON, Friday at 4:43 p.m., vandalism was reported on Pease Pond Road.
5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.
7:31 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Jay Street.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 5:05 p.m., theft was reported on Clifford Avenue.
5:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Monument Street.
5:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.
8:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dallaire Street.
8:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on East Vigue Street.
9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Road.
10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cone Street.
Saturday, 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:50 p.m., Jessica Leigh Lane, 32, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:15 a.m., Patrick Ryan Grigway, 25, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and aggravated assault.
11:35 a.m., Ashley Brochu, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
3:43 p.m., Timothy Allen Gardner, 50, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was arrested on two warrants.
6:23 p.m., Philip A. Hanley, 22, of Newfields, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
8:45 p.m., Frank L. Johnson, 54, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on a charge of trespassing.
9:32 p.m., Michael Dempsy Atkins, 49, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence and a warrant.
Saturday, 1:32 a.m., Aaron Jordan, 41, of Concord Township, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:45 a.m., Harold Mortimer, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
1:23 a.m., Paul W. Hopson, 40, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
5:30 p.m., Ryan Smith, 45, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Saturday, 1:18 a.m., Andrew Rice, 60, of South China, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:21 p.m., Timothy C. Gagne, 35, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, with a prior conviction.
4:28 p.m., Devin Bailey, 21, of Windham, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, less than $500.
7:54 p.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 57, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charge of criminal trespass after a pedestrian check.
7:54 p.m., Ricky D. Page, 49, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespass after a pedestrian check.
9:32 p.m., Logan K. Benedict, 21, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, with a prior conviction.
Saturday at 2:54 a.m., Grace M. Dunderdale, 23, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to make oral or written accident report.
