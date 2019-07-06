IN ATHENS, Saturday at 9:37 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Taylor Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:40 a.m., complaints about animals were made at Riverside Drive and Linwood Avenue.

9:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Allenwood Park Road.

9:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:15 a.m., an animal well-being check was requested on State Street.

10:45 a.m., a loose dog was reported on North Street.

11:11 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

3:01 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Western Avenue.

5:48 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Church Hill Road.

5:52 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:57 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Lilac Lane.

7:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue.

9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Circle.

9:42 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on West River Road.

9:45 p.m., a summons was issued during a traffic stop on Hospital Street.

Saturday at 12:58 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Route 3 and Riverside Drive.

1:10 a.m., a summons was issued on a charge of criminal threatening on Laurel Street.

2:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

2:21 a.m., a loose dog was reported at Cushnoc Crossing.

2:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

3:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eight Rod Road.

3:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on State Street.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 8:12 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Whitney Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 3:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Golf View Drive.

IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Friday at 3:54 p.m., a missing hiker was reported on Bucksaw Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 8:56 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Borough Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 8:05 a.m., assault was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:23 a.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Cottage Street.

12:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

7:22 p.m., vandalism was reported on Martin Stream Road.

9:43 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Green Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:45 a.m., a person was reported missing on Sawtelle Lane.

10:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

11:06 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Hannaford Road.

11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Road.

12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

12:47 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

7:44 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.

Saturday, 3:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 2:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Scound Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

8:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 8:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on Buswell Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 11:37 a.m., theft was reported on Hussey Hill Road.

7:08 p.m., theft was reported on Rice Rips Road.

10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wire Bridge Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 8:29 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 2:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

4:26 p.m., auto theft was reported on Waterville Road.

Saturday, 5:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 9:21 a.m., theft was reported on Gee Road.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 9:29 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Rumford Road.

6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 3:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:06 p.m., mischief was reported on Russell Road.

9:30 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Tammy Lane.

9:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on East Dyer Street.

10:01 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Kenney Lane.

Saturday, 2:50 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Friday at 3:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Overlook Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at The Concourse.

2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Street.

4:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

4:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

4:20 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Gilman Street.

4:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

7:17 p.m., theft was reported on Park Street.

7:46 p.m., a fight was reported on Front Street.

9:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

9:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:07 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

Saturday, 12:24 a.m., assault was reported on Maple Street.

4:24 a.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 4:43 p.m., vandalism was reported on Pease Pond Road.

5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.

7:31 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Jay Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 5:05 p.m., theft was reported on Clifford Avenue.

5:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Monument Street.

5:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

8:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dallaire Street.

8:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on East Vigue Street.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Road.

10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cone Street.

Saturday, 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:50 p.m., Jessica Leigh Lane, 32, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:15 a.m., Patrick Ryan Grigway, 25, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and aggravated assault.

11:35 a.m., Ashley Brochu, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3:43 p.m., Timothy Allen Gardner, 50, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was arrested on two warrants.

6:23 p.m., Philip A. Hanley, 22, of Newfields, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:45 p.m., Frank L. Johnson, 54, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

9:32 p.m., Michael Dempsy Atkins, 49, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence and a warrant.

Saturday, 1:32 a.m., Aaron Jordan, 41, of Concord Township, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:45 a.m., Harold Mortimer, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:23 a.m., Paul W. Hopson, 40, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

5:30 p.m., Ryan Smith, 45, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Saturday, 1:18 a.m., Andrew Rice, 60, of South China, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:21 p.m., Timothy C. Gagne, 35, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, with a prior conviction.

4:28 p.m., Devin Bailey, 21, of Windham, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, less than $500.

7:54 p.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 57, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charge of criminal trespass after a pedestrian check.

7:54 p.m., Ricky D. Page, 49, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespass after a pedestrian check.

9:32 p.m., Logan K. Benedict, 21, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, with a prior conviction.

Saturday at 2:54 a.m., Grace M. Dunderdale, 23, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to make oral or written accident report.

