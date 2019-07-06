IN ATHENS, Saturday at 9:37 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Taylor Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:40 a.m., complaints about animals were made at Riverside Drive and Linwood Avenue.

9:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Allenwood Park Road.

9:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

10:15 a.m., an animal well-being check was requested on State Street.

10:45 a.m., a loose dog was reported on North Street.

11:11 a.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

3:01 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Western Avenue.

5:48 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Church Hill Road.

5:52 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.

6:57 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Lilac Lane.

7:24 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Second Avenue.

9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Circle.

9:42 p.m., a complaint about fireworks was made on West River Road.

9:45 p.m., a summons was issued during a traffic stop on Hospital Street.

Saturday at 12:58 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Route 3 and Riverside Drive.

1:10 a.m., a summons was issued on a charge of criminal threatening on Laurel Street.

2:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

2:21 a.m., a loose dog was reported at Cushnoc Crossing.

2:22 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Birch Drive.

3:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Eight Rod Road.

3:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on State Street.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 8:12 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Whitney Street.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 3:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Golf View Drive.

IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Friday at 3:54 p.m., a missing hiker was reported on Bucksaw Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 8:56 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Borough Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Saturday at 8:05 a.m., assault was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:23 a.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Cottage Street.

12:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

7:22 p.m., vandalism was reported on Martin Stream Road.

9:43 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Green Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:45 a.m., a person was reported missing on Sawtelle Lane.

10:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

11:06 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Hannaford Road.

11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Road.

12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

12:47 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

7:44 p.m., assault was reported on High Street.

Saturday, 3:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 2:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Scound Street.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

8:35 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 8:59 a.m., trespassing was reported on Buswell Lane.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 11:37 a.m., theft was reported on Hussey Hill Road.

7:08 p.m., theft was reported on Rice Rips Road.

10:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 4:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wire Bridge Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Friday at 8:29 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 2:06 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

4:26 p.m., auto theft was reported on Waterville Road.

Saturday, 5:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 9:21 a.m., theft was reported on Gee Road.

IN RANGELEY, Friday at 9:29 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Rumford Road.

6:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 3:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:06 p.m., mischief was reported on Russell Road.

9:30 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Tammy Lane.

9:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on East Dyer Street.

10:01 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Kenney Lane.

Saturday, 2:50 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN SOLON, Friday at 3:26 p.m., trespassing was reported on Overlook Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:13 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at The Concourse.

2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Russell Street.

4:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

4:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

4:20 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Gilman Street.

4:55 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

7:17 p.m., theft was reported on Park Street.

7:46 p.m., a fight was reported on Front Street.

9:27 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

9:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:07 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

Saturday, 12:24 a.m., assault was reported on Maple Street.

4:24 a.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 4:43 p.m., vandalism was reported on Pease Pond Road.

5:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Weld Road.

7:31 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Jay Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 5:05 p.m., theft was reported on Clifford Avenue.

5:34 p.m., threatening was reported on Monument Street.

5:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

8:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dallaire Street.

8:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on East Vigue Street.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Road.

10:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cone Street.

Saturday, 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bassett Road.

 

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:50 p.m., Jessica Leigh Lane, 32, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 3:15 a.m., Patrick Ryan Grigway, 25, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and aggravated assault.

11:35 a.m., Ashley Brochu, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3:43 p.m., Timothy Allen Gardner, 50, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, was arrested on two warrants.

6:23 p.m., Philip A. Hanley, 22, of Newfields, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:45 p.m., Frank L. Johnson, 54, of Stockton Springs, was arrested on a charge of trespassing.

9:32 p.m., Michael Dempsy Atkins, 49, of Unity, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence and a warrant.

Saturday, 1:32 a.m., Aaron Jordan, 41, of Concord Township, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:45 a.m., Harold Mortimer, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:23 a.m., Paul W. Hopson, 40, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

5:30 p.m., Ryan Smith, 45, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Saturday, 1:18 a.m., Andrew Rice, 60, of South China, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

 

SUMMONSES 

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:21 p.m., Timothy C. Gagne, 35, of Gardiner, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, with a prior conviction.

4:28 p.m., Devin Bailey, 21, of Windham, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, less than $500.

7:54 p.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 57, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charge of criminal trespass after a pedestrian check.

7:54 p.m., Ricky D. Page, 49, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal trespass after a pedestrian check.

9:32 p.m., Logan K. Benedict, 21, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, with a prior conviction.

Saturday at 2:54 a.m., Grace M. Dunderdale, 23, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of failure to make oral or written accident report.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.