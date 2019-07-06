The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a New Hampshire man with raping an unidentified female at an Arundel campground, Sheriff William King said Saturday.

Nicholas Webb, 40, of Richmond, New Hampshire, has been released on $5,000 bail and is due to appear Superior Court in Alfred later this summer, King said in a news release.

Deputies were called to the campground, which King did not identify, around 10:15 p.m. Thursday. They spoke with a female who said she had been raped.

After further investigation, they arrested Webb and charged him with gross sexual assault, King said.

Webb could not be reached for comment.

