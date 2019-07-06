The Union Church of Belgrade Lakes welcomed Pastor Eleanor Collinsworth who began her ministry at the church on July 1. A reception for Pastor Collinsworth will be held following the 9:30 a.m. worship Sunday, July 7, in Friendship Hall, all are welcome.

Pastor Collinsworth and her husband Mark are Maine natives, growing up in Millinocket and East Millinocket, respectively. After graduating from the University of Maine at Orono with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering, she moved to Rochester, New York, to begin what would be a 26-year career at Eastman Kodak, Co. While at Kodak, she earned her MBA at the University of Rochester Simon Business School.

In 2007, Pastor Collinsworth began taking seminary courses, and on July 1, 2008, she became the pastor of Carlton UMC (a half-time appointment) and a full-time seminary student after ending her secular career.

She served two years at Carlton UMC, and then was appointed full-time to serve the Seneca Falls UMC. Since July 1, 2014, she has served the Bath Centenary United Methodist Church in Bath, New York.

Pastor Collinsworth graduated with her MDiv. from Colgate Rochester Crozier Divinity School in 2011, and was ordained an Elder in the Upper New York Conference in 2013.

Her ministry passions are planning and leading creative worship experiences, youth ministry, and ministry with and in the community.

For more information about the church, visit unionchurchmaine.org.

