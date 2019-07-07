Nike has withdrawn its new shoe design featuring the Betsy Ross flag because of some misdirected pressure from rabid activists. That flag is the precursor of our national emblem, stars and stripes and all.

So it was created during a period of our history when slavery was practiced. What about the Liberty Bell? Will we be asked to remove it from its current place of honor to a scrap metal junk yard? It was also created during a time when slavery existed.

Somewhere and sometime, someone is going to have the intestinal fortitude to stand up for common sense. History is what it is, including the beautiful and honorable, as well as that for which none of us are proud. Let us celebrate what we have. No other place of the face of the Earth can come close to that proud heritage.

George Davis

Skowhegan

Share

« Previous

Next »