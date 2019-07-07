FRYE ISLAND – In the late 1980s, the man who created this one-of-a-kind property was able to take his pick from among all the sites on the island.

This is the land he chose: a private peninsula, accessed by a long driveway, with 755 feet of frontage on Sebago Lake. This is the home he designed and built: a spacious contemporary cottage nestled into its naturally landscaped 0.91-acre setting, and ushering in panoramic views of the lake, many of them far across the water to the western shore, through dozens of windows.

Sunsets are especially gorgeous. Mount Washington is a majestic presence on the northwest horizon. But the close-to-home views can be just as enchanting. There are both sandy and rocky beaches along the shoreline, and a couple of docks, and even a 15-foot-tall lighthouse, Duckshead Light. Its signal flashes from the entrance to Cocktail Cove, on which this home’s frontage is notably well protected.

The property is also special in having two addresses: Ducks Head Road, inspired by the shape of the peninsula; and 206 Leisure Lane, which alludes to the quality of life to be savored. A plaque in the front yard explains that “on this site in 1897, nothing happened”; and the lakeside hammock combined with the lapping of little waves has been said to conjure “the best sleep in the world.”

Inside, the 2,800-square-foot, eight-room home is warm with wood; bright with natural light afforded by the wealth of windows; sleekly elegant in its updates, such as the custom kitchen’s Silestone quartz surfaces, cherry cabinetry and stainless appliances. Across the open-concept great room, a stone, wood-burning fireplace soars to the height of the cathedral ceiling.

Bedrooms two and three, served by a full bath, occupy one wing. The master suite, whose 12-foot ceiling has exposed beams, is in the south wing, down a short hall past the office. Upstairs, a huge, versatile loft with a full bath and a bonus / storage room provides overflow quarters, studio space, etc.

This is but a glance at a must-see property, but please note: The April-through-early November island is a full-service town, an eight-minute ferry ride from Raymond Cape. Amenities include a recreation hall with a playground and lots of kids’ activities; four tennis courts; an inground pool; a new ball field; an excellent nine-hole golf course, with driving range and putting green; and two marinas.

The home at 206 Leisure Lane, Frye Island, is listed for sale at $949,900 by Barbara Lewis of Century 21 North East Realty. Please contact Barbara at 207-831-7574; 207-856-6124; or at [email protected]

