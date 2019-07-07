IN AUGUSTA, Saturday 6:42 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stewart Lane.

1:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge Street.

2:33 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Green Street.

2:48 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Bangor Street.

3:03 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Willow Street.

3:31 p.m., recovered property was reported on Crossing Way.

3:55 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Patterson Street.

5:22 p.m., an overdose rescue was requested on North Street.

5:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

5:35 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:02 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on North Street.

6:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Haven Road.

6:38 p.m., animal complaints were made at Winthrop Street and Market Square.

7:03 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Whitten Road.

8:35 p.m., a complaint about animal welfare was made on Whitten Road.

9:38 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Summer Street.

9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.

9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Second Avenue.

10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

11:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

Sunday at 2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Second Avenue and Mayfair Street.

3:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:27 p.m., Ronald J. Labonty, 50, of Newcastle, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) during a traffic stop at Mount Vernon Avenue and Bond Street.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: