IN AUGUSTA, Saturday 6:42 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
10:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stewart Lane.
1:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
1:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge Street.
2:33 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Green Street.
2:48 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Bangor Street.
3:03 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Willow Street.
3:31 p.m., recovered property was reported on Crossing Way.
3:55 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Patterson Street.
5:22 p.m., an overdose rescue was requested on North Street.
5:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.
5:35 p.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.
6:02 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on North Street.
6:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Haven Road.
6:38 p.m., animal complaints were made at Winthrop Street and Market Square.
7:03 p.m., complaints about animals were made on Whitten Road.
8:35 p.m., a complaint about animal welfare was made on Whitten Road.
9:38 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Summer Street.
9:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Arsenal Street.
9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Second Avenue.
10:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.
11:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
Sunday at 2:02 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Second Avenue and Mayfair Street.
3:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:27 p.m., Ronald J. Labonty, 50, of Newcastle, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) during a traffic stop at Mount Vernon Avenue and Bond Street.
