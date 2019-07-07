IN ANSON, Saturday at 6:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Clark Road.
7:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Clark Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 11:16 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Riverside Drive.
IN CHINA, Saturday at 1:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Fire Road.
10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:44 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
2:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 3:56 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 3:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Road.
4:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 1:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Ferry Road.
7:23 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
9 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
11:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mill Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Saturday at 3:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Starks Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 8:06 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.
Sunday at 2:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Center Street.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 4:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 12:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairview Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 11:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
4:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Dore Street.
5:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on South Factory Street.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 12:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
11:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Donald Street.
7:51 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Autumn Street.
9:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
10:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
Sunday at 2:38 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.
10:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 1:01 p.m., Chase M. McCausland, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, burglary and domestic violence.
6:42 p.m., Robert A. Brann, 46, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of theft.
8:28 p.m., Anissa P. Dorr, 25, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
8:45 p.m., Daniel Belonie Vaillancourt, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 2:07 a.m., Esteban Vega, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
