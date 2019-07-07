FARMINGTON — Twice Sold Tales will remain on Main Street with new owners Amber Kapiloff and Ben Hanstein taking over Aug. 1.
Kapiloff and Hanstein manage the Daily Bulldog. They intend to continue acquiring and selling used books, much as the store has done for more than two decades. People seeking to donate books may continue to bring them to the store.
Future plans include more seating, refreshments and other updates, such as an enhanced children’s section. Kapiloff said she is excited to make the area welcoming to the youngest readers in the community with things such as beanbags and a potential story hour.
The store’s typical hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, are not expected to change dramatically.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Investigation continues into arson fire that destroyed Sanford home
-
Nation & World
Iran steps further from nuclear accord, adding pressure on Europe
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Man crashes car into utility pole in Auburn
-
Local & State
Monmouth home damaged after Saturday storm sends tree branch through roof
-
Arts & Entertainment
Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce dies at 20