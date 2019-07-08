AUBURN — A jury has been selected for the murder trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in front of her 11-year-old twins in Lewiston, Maine. The trial starts next week.

Albert Flick, who’s using an insanity defense, originally requested that his case be heard by a judge without a jury. But he changed his mind and requested a jury trial. The jury was selected Monday.

The victim, 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie, was attacked outside a laundromat in July 2018. Bystanders tackled Flick, then 76, and held him for police.

Flick was convicted of murder in 1979 in a similar case in which he stabbed his wife, Sandra Flick, 14 times in front of their child.

He has been in trouble with the law several times since his 2000 release from prison for his wife’s death. In 2010, a judge sentenced him to nearly four years in prison for assaulting another woman.

The judge said at the time that imposing a longer sentence didn’t make sense, since it was unlikely that Flick would pose a threat in his 70s.

Dobbie and Flick were acquainted but not romantically involved, and Dobbie had complained that she was being stalked.

Court documents indicate she was complaining to a friend on her cellphone when she was stabbed repeatedly. The man on the other end of the call said it was cut short when Dobbie began screaming.

One knife was on the ground and another was in her back when first responders arrived. Dobbie died later that day at a hospital.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

« Previous

Next »