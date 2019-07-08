IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

11:30 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Stephen King Drive.

12:37 p.m., theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

1:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:34 p.m., a civil complaint was made on Community Drive.

2:40 p.m., traffic complaints were made on Eastern Avenue.

4:21 p.m., fraud offenses were reported on Child Street.

8:44 p.m., theft was reported on Bond Street.

9:12 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Northern Avenue.

9:40 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Northern Avenue and Washington Street.

11:15 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

IN FAYETTE, Friday at 5:45 p.m., theft was reported on Fellows Cove Road.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 2:16 p.m., harassment was reported at Water Street and Harrison Avenue.

3:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Street.

Sunday at 7:57 a.m., a simple assault was reported on West Street.

12:07 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.

2:45 p.m., a burglary was reported on Church Street.

5:13 p.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 5:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pine Tree Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 6:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Belgrade Road.

11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Manchester Elementary School on School Street.

Saturday at 12:09 p.m., a burglary was reported at Scott’s Recreation on Western Avenue.

IN READFIELD, Sunday at 9:38 p.m., an assault was reported on Sturtevant Hill Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 11:10 p.m., sex offenses were investigated on Lindsey Lane.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 8:31 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Murch Shores Lane.

Saturday at 12:04 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Highland Heights.

4:06 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Maranacook Road.

6:30 p.m., an animal problem was reported on High Street.

6:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on U.S. Route 202.

Sunday at 10:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:46 p.m., Joe Angel Saucedo, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop on Monroe Street and Northern Avenue.

