IN ANSON, Sunday at 2:21 p.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.

IN ATHENS, Sunday at 2:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Main Street.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 12:27 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on West Road.

5:40 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Hoyt Island.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 6:17 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Carriage Road.

9:51 p.m., noise was reported on Black Bear Run.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 8:48 p.m., noise was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 5:46 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Morrison Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Six Rod Road.

3:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Covell Road.

5:06 p.m., theft was reported on Covell Road.

7:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Woodman Avenue.

Monday at 10:04 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Middle Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 10:51 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on High Street.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 12:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Athens Road.

8 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:07 p.m., theft was reported on Nichols Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 3:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

Monday at 1:04 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:52 p.m., noise was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 4:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pittsfield Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Monday at 11:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.

1:30 p.m., harassment was reported on South Factory Street.

3:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

7:09 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Canaan Road.

8:30 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Prospect Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 6:14 a.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Village Road.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 10:16 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on South Main Street.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 12:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Montfort Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:23 p.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on College Avenue.

4:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Edgewood Street.

10:11 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.

Monday at 1:02 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN WELD, Sunday at 11:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hutchinson Beach Road.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 1:52 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

6:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 11:40 p.m., Christopher D. Brown, 43, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 11:12 a.m., Lisa Erin Brynildsen, 39, of Eustis, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release.

2:15 p.m., John D. Sniadecki Sr., 63, of Strong, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:50 p.m., George D. Blake, 38, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:50 p.m., Michael B. Hamilton Jr., 23, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:05 p.m., Kristen Mae Powers, 24, of New Sharon, was arrested on two warrants as well as charges of burglary and theft by deception.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:29 a.m., Honey Rae Lynee Mulhearn, 37, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

5:41 a.m., Jarid Christopher Wheelock, 23, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and obstructing report of a crime.

11:47 a.m., Tyler Gary Campbell, 25, of Hartland, was arrested on two warrants.

12:42 p.m., Michael James Pixley, 22, of Lewiston, was arrested on a probation hold.

1:45 p.m., Travis Raymond Parlin, 45, of St. Albans, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

2:02 p.m., Ricki Matthew Gould, 24, of Corinna, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit, driving to endanger and operating after license suspension.

Monday at 1:49 a.m., Michelle L. Hutchins, 40, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:20 p.m., Samuel Doughty, 18, of Waterville, was arrested on three counts of criminal mischief as well as a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 7:07 p.m., Janean T. Boutin, 43, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 2:01 p.m., Richard Lee Reed, 54, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

