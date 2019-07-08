NEWTON, N.H. — A wandering peacock has been reunited with its owner.

Police in Newton, New Hampshire, say they found the peacock on Sunday. He was walking around residents’ yards and perched on their porches or railings in town and in neighboring Plaistow.

Police said some people called and said they felt trapped inside their homes, and so an animal control officer brought him in. A tongue-in-cheek Facebook post said the peacock was “terrorizing” residents.

Police later posted on Facebook that the owner had been located. Based on the area where he was caught, and that his flight wings are clipped, he was believed to be from the Newton, Plaistow, Merrimac or Haverhill area.

