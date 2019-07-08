Portland-based ZipLine, a mobile payment and rewards technology platform, has acquired SmartClixx, a gift card payment provider based in Boca Raton, Florida.

With its acquisition of SmartClixx, ZipLine is adding gift cards to its existing consumer payments and loyalty capabilities, the company said Monday.

“For two decades SmartClixx has licensed and deployed its robust technology, processing billions of dollars in transactions on behalf of some of the world’s most recognizable brands,” ZipLine CEO Stephen Goodrich said in a news release. “Together, we will combine our unique platforms on behalf of merchant partners … to deliver secure, enhanced, alternative payment and rewards solutions for years to come.”

Founded in 2001, SmartClixx offers software that enables the issuance of gift cards and customer service refunds and returns. It is used by retailers Chico’s, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Belk and Books-A-Million, among others.

