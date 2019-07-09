IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:04 a.m., an animal complaint about a dog was reported on Leighton Road.

11:39 a.m., a wild animal complaint was reported on Mount Vernon Road.

12:25 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on State Street.

12:52 p.m., a theft was reported on State Street.

3:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:19 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:44 p.m., a dangerous dog complaint was reported on Cedar Street.

5:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Westwood and Old Winthrop roads.

6:04 p.m., indecency was reported on Water Street.

6:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:27 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Memorial Circuit.

7:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:30 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Eight Rod Road.

8:44 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Monarch Drive.

11:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

11:53 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

Tuesday at 12:44 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Street.

1:54 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 3:23 p.m., an arrest was made at Reny’s Department Store on Water Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 10:47 a.m., a gross sexual assault was reported at an undisclosed location.

6:31 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Reservoir Road.

7:19 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Densmore Court.

11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 10:47 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pine Tree Road.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday, July 2 at 7:26 p.m., animal bites were reported on Lincoln Street.

Wednesday, July 3 at 11:07 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Main Street.

Thursday at 2:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Lincoln Street.

4:01 p.m, a domestic disturbance was reported on Willey Lane.

Friday at 10 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Leonov Road.

Saturday at 11:27 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Front Street.

4:02 p.m., property was recovered on Gardiner Street.

Monday at 8:12 a.m., theft was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

9:42 a.m., vandalism was reported on Kimball Street.

5 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Brunswick Road.

8:05 p.m., an unattended death was reported on Brunswick Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pilgrim Lodge Lane.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 8:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bowdoin Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 10:01 a.m., Randy R. Tremaine, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold during a call about suspicious activity on Tracy Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 1 p.m., John Sherwood Sheets, 52, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold on Middle Street.

12:56 p.m., Sarah E. Rivers, 31, of Hallowell, was arrested on a warrant on Union Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:04 a.m., a criminal summons was issued to Jessica F. Rogers, 42, of Augusta, for operating a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license on Northern Avenue and Townsend Road.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday 2:27 p.m., Stephen Darling, 40, of Leeds, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release on Brunswick Road and Aquiet Drive.

Friday at 7:22 p.m., Richard Libby Jr., 46, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension (third offense) on Thorofare Road and Frog Lane.

11:49 p.m., Margaret Kolesar, 58, transient, was issued a summons on charges of operating after suspension (fourth offense) and violating conditions of bail on Main Street.

Saturday at 12:07 a.m., Brian Burr, 30, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding, driving 81 mph in a 50 mph zone on Main Street.

9:23 p.m., Jason Hewitt, 39, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of illegal attachment of registration plates on Main Street.

Monday at 12:08 a.m., Pon Hillier, 48, of Holland, New York, was issued a summons on a charge of operating without a license on Main Street.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: