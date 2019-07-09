IN ATHENS, Monday at 12:37 p.m., vandalism was reported on South Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 10:01 p.m., assault was reported on Tuttle Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at noon, harassment was reported on Main Street.

12:30 p.m., assault was reported on Skowhegan Road.

5:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Center Road.

11:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eskelund Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 12:25 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Livermore Falls Road.

4:48 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Broadway.

10:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 2:41 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Canaan Road.

6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blake Street.

9:38 p.m., harassment was reported on Connell Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Monday at 9:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Mills Road.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 3:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Forrest Haven Drive.

IN JAY, Monday at 11:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dixfield Road.

12:06 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Maude Lane.

6:01 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Hidden Circle.

IN MADISON, Monday at 7:22 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Bean Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

Tuesday at 12:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oosoola Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 3:49 p.m., assault was reported on Hubbard Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 8:49 p.m., theft was reported on Leighton Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:09 p.m., theft was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

12:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Mri Drive.

3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pratt Court.

5:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

6:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Pond Road.

6:56 p.m., harassment was reported on South Factory Street.

11:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

11:54 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Water Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 7:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Quaker Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:31 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Oakland Street.

10:14 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:49 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Donald Street.

3:18 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:22 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:37 p.m., assault was reported on Winter Street.

6:41 p.m., theft was reported on Paris Street.

7:19 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Front Street.

7:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on High Street.

8:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Armory Road.

IN WILTON, Monday at 10:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Weld Road.

9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Woodland Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 7:39 a.m., a report of fireworks was made on Cushman Road.

10:14 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Cardinal Way.

11:30 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.

3:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Pond Road.

6:21 p.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

7:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:02 p.m., Jeremy W. Anderson, 33, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

10:45 p.m., Jackie L. Smith, 38, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, failing to stop for an officer and motor vehicle speeding over 30 mph above the speed limit.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 5:18 p.m., Tylik Boyd, 23, of Brewer, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension and a warrant.

5:28 p.m., John James Ronayne, 40, of Belfast, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9:43 p.m., Heather Marie Paschke, 31, of Newport, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:54 p.m., Michael Joslyn, 25, a transient, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration

10:54 p.m., Andrew Fertig, 63, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:32 p.m., Amber Marie Mulholland, 26, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, after a report of a domestic dispute on Kidder Street.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: