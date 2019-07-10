Maine’s congressional delegation says President Trump should intervene to protect the state’s lobster industry while regulators are working on new rules designed to protect whales.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s working on a rulemaking process to help save the North Atlantic right whale, which numbers only about 400. The process is a challenge for Maine lobstermen, who are being called on to reduce trap lines in the water.
Maine’s four-member delegation sent a letter to Trump on Wednesday calling the forthcoming rules “a matter of serious economic importance to the state of Maine.” The delegation says new restrictions will force “significant economic hardship” on the lobster industry without concrete evidence they will benefit the whales.
Conservationists pushed back at the request. Defenders of Wildlife called it “a death sentence.”
-
Nation & World
Trump lashes out on Twitter ahead of social media ‘summit’
-
Schools and Education
Poland-area school district’s $13,000 price tag for ‘bus stop’ sign raises question: Who pays for safety?
-
Community
Bourne named to Gettysburg College dean’s honor list
-
On Music • Lucky Clark
Lucky Clark On Music: Tommy O’Connell of the Juke Joint Devils
-
Editorials
View from Away: Trump searches for a lie to justify adding a citizenship question to the census