“Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” by Ken Ludwig and directed by Matthew Arbour, will open Thursday, July 11, and play through Aug. 15, at The Theater at Monmouth, 796 Main St. in Monmouth.

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must solve the mystery before the Baskerville family curse dooms its next heir. Watch as the intrepid investigators escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, and disguises as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from “elementary” the truth can be.

Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Play cost $34 for adults, $29 for senior citizens, and $20 for children. Family Show tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for children.

For more information, visit theateratmonmouth.org or call the box office at 933-9999.

