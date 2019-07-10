IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:55 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.
8:25 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gray Birch Drive.
9:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Thompson Road.
9:43 a.m., theft was reported on Whitten Road.
11:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.
11:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
12:01 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Claire Street.
1:10 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Western Avenue.
3:14 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Green Street.
4 p.m., theft was reported on Allenwood Park Road.
5:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Memorial Circle.
5:03 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
6:23 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Riverside Drive.
7:52 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
8:32 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
9:24 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Road.
Wednesday at 12:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.
1:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.
1:55 a.m., a dog bite was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
IN MANCHESTER, Tuesday at 1:27 p.m., theft was reported on Fairbanks Road.
IN ROME, Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Rome Road.
IN VIENNA, Tuesday at 3:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Tower Road.
IN WINTHROP, Tuesday at 6:05 p.m., fraud was reported on Town Hall Lane.
8:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Green Street.
8:58 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN DRESDEN, July 4, Andrea M. Doray, 18, of Dresden was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after an incident on Middle Road. During the same incident, Jonathan W. Doray, 41, of Dresden, also was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
July 4, Steven M. Cherkis, 54, of Dresden, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence criminal threatening, elevated by prior convictions, and a charge of domestic violence assault, elevated by prior convictions, after an incident on Calls Hill Road.
Sunday, James J. Penatzer, 48, of Dresden, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after an incident on Morton Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:41 p.m., Stephanie C. Coutu, 25, of Waterville, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 after an investigation on Union Street. During the same incident, Jakiya Coutu, 21, of Waterville, also was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500.
4:52 p.m., a 62-year-old Winthrop man was issued a summons for drinking in public following a report of an intoxicated person on State Street.
IN DRESDEN, July 5, Elmer E. Warren, 49, of Dresden, was issued a summons for violating conditions of his release.
