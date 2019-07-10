IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 4:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 7:12 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Tobey Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 11:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Mountain Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 10:36 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Baker Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 4:47 p.m., mischief was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

8:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

11:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 10:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hillside Drive.

IN HARMONY, Tuesday at 9:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Streamview Drive.

IN INDUSTRY, Tuesday at 4:33 p.m., a brush fire was reported near West Mills and Rand roads.

Wednesday at 8:03 a.m., a low-hanging line was reported on Industry Road.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 11:53 a.m., a suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

1:04 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Jones Street.

7:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

Wednesday at 12:14 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on East Madison Road.

IN MERCER, Tuesday at 5:28 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle problem was reported on Pond Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 9:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 1:42 p.m., a theft was reported on Walker Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:50 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.

1:17 p.m., harassment was reported on Pullen Drive.

5:46 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Middle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 10:09 p.m., an assault was reported on Cottage Street.

IN ROME, Tuesday at 8:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Rome Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 10:07 a.m., a burglary was reported on Nate Richards Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 12:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

1:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Lawton Street.

4:40 p.m., vandalism was reported on Alder Street.

Wednesday at 1:24 a.m., mischief was reported on West Front Street.

IN TEMPLE, Tuesday at 2:21 p.m., a brush fire was reported, no location given.

IN VIENNA, Tuesday at 3:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Tower Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday, a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:56 a.m., a theft was reported on Sherwin Street.

9:40 a.m., a caller from Head of Falls reported an unwanted person on the premises.

11:25 a.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Also at 11:25 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

12:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Silver Street.

2:45 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on West River Road.

4:29 p.m., a burglary was reported on Summer Street.

4:55 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:58 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on College Avenue.

5 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Quarry Road.

6:24 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Water Street.

9:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

9:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

Wednesday at 12:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

12:57 a.m., fireworks were reported on Water Street.

3:11 a.m., a theft was reported at Thayer Center for Health on North Street.

5:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Dalton Street.

IN WELLINGTON, Tuesday at 3:51 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle accident was reported on Parkman Road.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 2:15 a.m., a burglary was reported on Woodland Avenue.

10:47 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:15 a.m., a burglary was reported on Cushman Road.

12:28 p.m., a caller from Augusta Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:46 a.m., David W. Landry, 34, of Amity, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

1:24 p.m., Travis Arthur Martin, 35, of Fort Pierce, Florida, was arrested on two warrants.

Also at 1:24 p.m., Michael R. Lovejoy, 39, of Chandler, North Carolina, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.

10:32 p.m., Troy A. Kimball, 25, of West Paris, was arrested on two warrants.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:24 a.m., Bruce John Dostie, 47, of Rockwood Plantation, was arrested on a charge of operating a snowmobile under the influence.

3:26 p.m., Brandy L. Boutilier, 30, of Harmony, was arrested on a probation hold.

8:32 p.m., Brittany Jean Roseberry, 27, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants.

9:13 p.m., Jeremiah W. Chauvin, 41, of Unity, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and possession of scheduled drugs.

9:42 p.m., Michael Wayne Turner, 50, of Newburgh, was arrested on a warrant.

WEDNESDAY at 8:45 a.m., Ronald Richard Groder, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:54 p.m., Michael Joslyn, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of obstructing government administration.

Tuesday at 5:46 p.m., Ronald Groder, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

11:40 p.m., Misty L. Doyon, 39, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:15 a.m., Christopher Michael Caldwell, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by receiving stolen property, violating condition of release and use of drug paraphernalia.

