GREENWOOD — Oxford County deputies are seeking a male reported to be walking by Alder River on Main Street with his pants down.
As of 1:35 p.m., a deputy was seeking the subject. According to Deputy Chief James Urquhart, the complainant who made the call took pictures and videos of the man.
This story will be updated.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
Pingree’s amendment would require Pentagon to prepare for climate change
-
Nation & World
Race becomes new flashpoint with Pelosi, Ocasio-Cortez
-
Local & State
Augusta should make crosswalks more visible to protect pedestrians, report says
-
Local & State
Bar Harbor man wins 2nd large lottery prize in as many years
-
Sports
Baseball: Capital Area forces another meeting with Somerset