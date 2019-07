IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:21 a.m., harassment was reported on Alton Road.

6:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lees Court.

7:48 a.m., theft was reported on Union Street.

9:20 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

10:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

10:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

11:11 a.m., indecency was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:12 a.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

11:59 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Main Avenue.

2:24 p.m., a loose dog was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hicks Road.

3:25 p.m., theft was reported on Riverside Drive.

5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

5:51 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Monroe Street.

5:55 p.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.

6:04 p.m., theft was reported on New England Road.

6:37 p.m., theft was reported on Kennison Street.

9:39 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

2:59 a.m., an assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 2:17 p.m., theft was reported at J & S Oil on Maine Avenue.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Wednesday at 11:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Plains Road.

IN ROME, Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Rome Road.

IN WAYNE, Wednesday at 6:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Green True Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 2:39 p.m., Jason A. Horne, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

8:23 p.m., Ricky D. Page, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing following a well-being check on Memorial Circle.

11:42 p.m., Eric P. Dube, 36, of Readfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

IN HALLOWELL, 6:37 p.m., at least one person was arrested following a report of suspicious activity on Water Street. A full report was not available by press time.

SUMMONS

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 5:57 a.m., Brooke Fritz, 21 of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia following a report of criminal trespassing on Hallowell Litchfield Road.

