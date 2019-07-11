IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

IN CHINA, Thursday, at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat landing on Lakeview Drive.

IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Wednesday at 9:09 p.m., a caller from Robbins Nest Lane reported someone was missing.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:32 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

1:15 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ridge Road.

6:36 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Church Street.

8:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Osborne Street.

11:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Osborne Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 11:10 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Wilton Road.

Thursday at 7:01 a.m., a fire involving a tree on a line was reported on Front Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 3:31 p.m., theft was reported on Preble Avenue.

7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:50 a.m., theft was reported on Church Street.

10:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Rice Rips Road.

5:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Road.

10:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 9:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lang Hill Road.

10:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Lang Hill Road.

Thursday at 9:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Higgins Road.

11:17 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Leonard Street.

11:19 p.m., a complaint of fireworks was made on Fairview Street.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Cross Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 3:16 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on North Avenue.

3:20 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Jones Street.

4:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Steward Hill Road.

6:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Pond Road.

6:23 p.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.

8:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sesame Street.

10:37 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Water Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:59 a.m., assault was reported on College Avenue.

10:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Morrison Avenue.

11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Elmhurst Street.

12:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:30 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.

2:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moor Street.

4:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Collette Street.

9:03 p.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.

11:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Collette Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 5:25 p.m., theft was reported on Bassett Road.

6:04 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

9:34 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Halifax Street.

Thursday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:54 a.m., Eugene Murdock II, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under a foreign license that is suspended or revoked.

10:40 p.m., Tyler Reginald Linscott, 26, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:17 a.m., Lea Furlong, 52, of Middletown, Connecticut, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

1:25 p.m., Shawne Randall Gardner, 44, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants.

6:57 p.m., Barry Prew, 54, of Somerset, was arrested on four warrants.

9:37 p.m., Jaceb Dillingham, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., Bryan Taylor Ready, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, after a report of a fight on College Avenue.

12:30 p.m., Naomi Mae Swift, 29, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant, after a report of a fight on College Avenue.

12:38 p.m., Kristian Michael Bruer, 41, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing, after a report on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:12 p.m., Ashley May Curtis, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

7:33 p.m., Steven Reed, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating under the influence, elevated by two prior convictions, and operating while his license was suspended or revoked, elevated by a prior conviction, after a report of a property damage accident on College Avenue.

9 a.m., Ryan Mark Owen, 31, of Boaz, Alabama, was arrested on four warrants.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:35 p.m., Vanessa Jewel Sullivan, 39, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant, after a report of a warrant check on Kidder Street.

9:59 p.m., Nicholas Aaron Sapiel, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant, after a report of a warrant check on Cushman Road.

