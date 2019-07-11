IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
IN CHINA, Thursday, at 12:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at the boat landing on Lakeview Drive.
IN DALLAS PLANTATION, Wednesday at 9:09 p.m., a caller from Robbins Nest Lane reported someone was missing.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:32 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.
1:15 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Ridge Road.
6:36 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Church Street.
8:54 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Osborne Street.
11:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Osborne Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 11:10 a.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Wilton Road.
Thursday at 7:01 a.m., a fire involving a tree on a line was reported on Front Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 3:31 p.m., theft was reported on Preble Avenue.
7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Point Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:50 a.m., theft was reported on Church Street.
10:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Rice Rips Road.
5:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Road.
10:49 p.m., threatening was reported on Sawtelle Road.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 9:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lang Hill Road.
10:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Lang Hill Road.
Thursday at 9:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Higgins Road.
11:17 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Leonard Street.
11:19 p.m., a complaint of fireworks was made on Fairview Street.
IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 1:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Cross Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 3:16 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on North Avenue.
3:20 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Jones Street.
4:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Steward Hill Road.
6:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Pond Road.
6:23 p.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.
8:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sesame Street.
10:37 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Water Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:59 a.m., assault was reported on College Avenue.
10:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Morrison Avenue.
11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Elmhurst Street.
12:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:30 p.m., theft was reported on West River Road.
2:40 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moor Street.
4:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Collette Street.
9:03 p.m., assault was reported on Summer Street.
11:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Collette Street.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 5:25 p.m., theft was reported on Bassett Road.
6:04 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.
8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
9:34 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Halifax Street.
Thursday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 6:54 a.m., Eugene Murdock II, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under a foreign license that is suspended or revoked.
10:40 p.m., Tyler Reginald Linscott, 26, of Portland, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:17 a.m., Lea Furlong, 52, of Middletown, Connecticut, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.
1:25 p.m., Shawne Randall Gardner, 44, of Skowhegan, was arrested on three warrants.
6:57 p.m., Barry Prew, 54, of Somerset, was arrested on four warrants.
9:37 p.m., Jaceb Dillingham, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., Bryan Taylor Ready, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault, after a report of a fight on College Avenue.
12:30 p.m., Naomi Mae Swift, 29, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant, after a report of a fight on College Avenue.
12:38 p.m., Kristian Michael Bruer, 41, of Albion, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing, after a report on Waterville Commons Drive.
2:12 p.m., Ashley May Curtis, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
7:33 p.m., Steven Reed, 36, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant and charges of operating under the influence, elevated by two prior convictions, and operating while his license was suspended or revoked, elevated by a prior conviction, after a report of a property damage accident on College Avenue.
9 a.m., Ryan Mark Owen, 31, of Boaz, Alabama, was arrested on four warrants.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 7:35 p.m., Vanessa Jewel Sullivan, 39, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant, after a report of a warrant check on Kidder Street.
9:59 p.m., Nicholas Aaron Sapiel, 23, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant, after a report of a warrant check on Cushman Road.
