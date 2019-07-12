WILTON — Thirty firefighters responded to a blaze early Friday morning that destroyed a vacant house at 429 U.S. Route 2 West.

State fire investigators were on the scene Friday to determine the cause.

Some items were collected from the scene and will be looked at before determining a cause, Sgt. Joel Davis of the Office of the Maine State Fire Marshal said before leaving the scene.

When Wilton Deputy Fire Chief Tom Doak arrived, the building was fully engulfed in fire, Doak said. There was no address given, but it was easily found because of the flames shooting up, he said.

Firefighters from Wilton, East Dixfield, Chesterville, Farmington, Jay and Livermore Falls responded to put the fire out, which was reported at 1:40 a.m.

The house was vacant and has been vacant for some time, Doak said. He did know whether there was still electricity to the home because the power line was on the ground when they arrived, he said.

He didn’t know whether the building was insured.

The town of Wilton values the entire property at $45,203, but the house was valued at $9,453, according to town records. Kenneth Hill of North Berwick owns the property.

