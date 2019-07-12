IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:58 a.m., theft was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:15 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Court Street.

1;49 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Patterson Street.

1:59 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Birchview Drive.

2:35 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Oxford Street.

3:09 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Cony Road.

3:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Laurel Street.

4:04 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Stone Street.

4:29 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Western Avenue.

4:44 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Chapel Street.

5:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:24 p.m., a person was reported missing from Bridge Street.

9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Child Street.

9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

10:18 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:17 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Eastern Avenue.

Friday at 3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

4:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 3:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Thursday at 4:51 p.m., theft was reported on Ithiel Gordon Road.

IN VIENNA, Thursday at 11:49 a.m., theft was reported on Tower Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norcross Point.

1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.

2:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 133.

Thursday at 7:51 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Bowdoin Street.

6:54 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Green Street.

 

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:31 a.m., Terence M. Downes, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a report of a disabled car on Civic Center Drive.

Friday at 12:58 a.m., Raymond A. Hamilton, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug during a traffic stop on Cony Circle.

IN ROME, Thursday at 7:19 p.m., at least one person was arrested after a criminal trespassing complaint at Sunflower Estate.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 3:32 p.m., Sabrina Bost, 26, of Winthrop, was arrested on charges of driving to endanger, reckless conduct and refusing to submit to detention during a traffic stop on Route 41.

 

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 5:15 p.m., Valerie Thibodeau, 50, of Greene, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by deception after a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Thursday at 9:08 p.m., a 36-year-old Winslow man was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register his vehicle during a traffic stop on Wings Mills Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 12:25 a.m., Alexander J. Ingram, 24, of Winthrop, was issued a summons on a charge of violating bail conditions after a reported overdose on Main Street. Winthrop police Chief Ryan Frost said the summons was “related to” the overdose, but he was “unsure of the exact circumstances.”

