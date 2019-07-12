IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 6:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Owens Street.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:15 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 7:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eames Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 6:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Brook Heights.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 10:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Lambert Street.

10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.

2:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bean Street.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Wilder Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 1:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Hicks Pond Road.

4:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Albans Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 12:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

3:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lancey Street.

8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

11:29 p.m., theft was reported on Detroit Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 4:08 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.

6:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

7:23 p.m., assault was reported on Mountain View Terrace.

9:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 11:15 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on East Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:05 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Autumn Street.

3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:57 p.m., threatening was reported on King Court.

6:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

8:50 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:30 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

10:21 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Central Avenue.

11:18 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:45 p.m., vandalism involving criminal mischief was reported on Allen Street.

4:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 133.

Friday at 1:40 a.m., a structure fire was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bowden Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:26 a.m., Kenneth Bryant Loftus, 31, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:23 p.m., Dwayne E. Levasseur, 47, of Albion, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence assault with prior convictions, after a follow-up check on Fairfield Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:09 a.m., Jerry Michael Libby, 30, of Jackman, was arrested on a probation hold.

2:14 p.m., Jacqueline Rose-Lorriane McClure, 27, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

2:46 p.m., Patrick Shorey, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a writ.

4:13 p.m., Joshua Lee Vincent, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

9:06 p.m., Tawnee L. Stoltz, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:05 p.m., Adam Kim Barber, 40, a transient, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence elevated aggravated assault involving a pregnant person.

Friday at 2:41 a.m., Dianne L. Might-Delomba, 62, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2 p.m., Todd A. Dechaine, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

2:41 p.m., a juvenile, 17, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of threatening on Elm Street.

5:52 p.m., Michael David Washburn Jr., 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on three warrants.

10:19 p.m., Michael S. Kuglin, 44, a transient, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Lance C. Vashon, 41, of Benton, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

