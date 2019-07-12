IN BINGHAM, Thursday at 6:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Owens Street.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 1:15 p.m., an incident involving juvenile offenses was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN EMBDEN, Thursday at 7:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eames Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 6:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Brook Heights.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 9:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
IN JAY, Thursday at 10:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Lambert Street.
10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Intervale Road.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.
2:34 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bean Street.
IN MERCER, Thursday at 10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mercer Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 3:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Wilder Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 9:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.
IN PALMYRA, Thursday at 1:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Hicks Pond Road.
4:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Albans Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 12:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.
3:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lancey Street.
8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
11:29 p.m., theft was reported on Detroit Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 4:08 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Water Street.
6:34 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
7:23 p.m., assault was reported on Mountain View Terrace.
9:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
IN SMITHFIELD, Thursday at 11:15 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on East Pond Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 1:05 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Autumn Street.
3:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
4:57 p.m., threatening was reported on King Court.
6:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
8:50 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
9:30 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.
10:21 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Central Avenue.
11:18 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:45 p.m., vandalism involving criminal mischief was reported on Allen Street.
4:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Route 133.
Friday at 1:40 a.m., a structure fire was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bowden Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:26 a.m., Kenneth Bryant Loftus, 31, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:23 p.m., Dwayne E. Levasseur, 47, of Albion, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence assault with prior convictions, after a follow-up check on Fairfield Street.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:09 a.m., Jerry Michael Libby, 30, of Jackman, was arrested on a probation hold.
2:14 p.m., Jacqueline Rose-Lorriane McClure, 27, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.
2:46 p.m., Patrick Shorey, 26, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a writ.
4:13 p.m., Joshua Lee Vincent, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.
9:06 p.m., Tawnee L. Stoltz, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
10:05 p.m., Adam Kim Barber, 40, a transient, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence elevated aggravated assault involving a pregnant person.
Friday at 2:41 a.m., Dianne L. Might-Delomba, 62, of Bingham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 2 p.m., Todd A. Dechaine, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.
2:41 p.m., a juvenile, 17, was arrested on a warrant, following a report of threatening on Elm Street.
5:52 p.m., Michael David Washburn Jr., 24, of Fairfield, was arrested on three warrants.
10:19 p.m., Michael S. Kuglin, 44, a transient, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Lance C. Vashon, 41, of Benton, was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
