Bar Harbor Bank to acquire 8 branches in central Maine

Bar Harbor Bankshares has announced that its banking subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, has signed an agreement to acquire eight branches in central Maine from People’s United Bank, National Association.

The branches hold about $287 million of deposits, $111 million of loans and $284 million of assets under management as of March 31, according to a news release from Bar Harbor Bankshares. They include four branches in the Bangor area and all deposits from People’s central Maine territory.

Bar Harbor intends to offer continued employment to People’s staff members in central Maine as part of the deal, which is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the state of Maine. The eight branches will increase the bank’s total branch count to 56, including 22 in Maine.

Kennebec Behavioral Health honors community partners

Kennebec Behavioral Health has presented Matt Brown with the 2019 James R. Schmidt Award, which is presented annually to a person or organization that best exemplifies the late Jim Schmidt’s efforts to improve quality of life for adults who experience mental illness by providing them with social, education and employment opportunities.

The presentation occurred June 13 at KBH’s 59th annual meeting, held at the Senator Inn & Spa in Augusta. The event included recognitions of area community partners for exceptional community service and partnership, according to a news release from the organization.

Brown has been working in some capacity of law enforcement since 1989. For the past year, he has been the coordinator of informal support systems for law enforcement officers struggling with alcohol, substance abuse, and/or mental illness.

The Outstanding Community Partnership Award was awarded to the Maine Health Access Foundation for the organization’s support in its shared efforts to increase access to evidence-based addiction care for Maine residents suffering from opioid use disorder. Through its Expanding Addiction Care Initiative, the foundation provided support for KBH outpatient services and Redington Fairview General Hospital’s primary care to take the first steps in increasing access to medication-assisted therapy.

The Transformational Clinical Collaboration Award was awarded to the Family Violence Project for its partnership providing service for women surviving domestic violence.

Kennebec Behavioral Health operates clinics in Augusta, Farmington, Skowhegan, Waterville and Winthrop.

Skowhegan Savings donates $5,000 to Jackman health center

As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, Skowhegan Savings has made a $5,000 donation to the Jackman Community Health Center, an acute care facility serving the Jackman region, according to a news release from the bank.

The announcement took place Thursday at a customer appreciation event at Sky Lodge, a historic hunting lodge in Moose River, just north of Jackman. The event also featured live music by Preston & Curry Band, barbecue, children’s activities, giveaways and prizes.

Skowhegan Savings plans to host a total of 11 customer and community appreciation events through Oct. 4. Each event will be held at one of the bank’s 11 branch locations or a nearby venue. Eventgoers will be treated to food, a variety of family-friendly activities, a series of giveaways, and music from popular local bands. For a complete list of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration events, visit Skowhegan.com/150.

Gifford’s, Alfond center team up for youth baseball, hunger fight

The Alfond Youth & Community Center in Waterville, home of the Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA of Greater Waterville, has named Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream as the 2020 Cal Ripken World Series ice cream of choice. Gifford’s ice cream will be featured during this summer’s tournaments and next summer’s U12 World Series games, Aug. 6-16, at Purnell Wrigley Field in Waterville, according to a news release from the center.

The two agencies are also partnering to help fight food insecurity in the community. During the Aug. 7 Taste of Waterville, Gifford’s will provide free ice cream sandwiches from a booth in The Concourse for every $5 donation made to the Alfond center’s Weekend Meals Back Pack Program from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every $5 donated fills a backpack for a family in need with healthy and nutritious food. This year’s 11U Cal Ripken team from Waterville will helping collect donations.

To further inspire donations, MixMaine is adding one raffle ticket per $5 donation for a pair of concert tickets to see Jesse Springfield at Savage Oaks in Union or Travis Tritt at the Augusta Civic Center. On hand to open the Taste at 5 p.m. will be Red Sox 2004 and 2007 World Series pitcher Mike Timlin, 10 additional former Major League Baseball players, Patriots Hall of Famer Steve Nelson, NFL alumni Garin Veris and Max Lane, and Boston Bruins star Rick Middleton.

On Aug. 20, Gifford’s will host a Waterville Cal Ripken World Series Day at its Waterville location, featuring a day of mini-golf, batting cage use and ice cream for the U12 team. The public is invited to come to celebrate the upcoming 2020 festivities this summer and meet the players.

Compiled from contributed releases

