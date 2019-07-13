IN ANSON, Friday at 4:36 p.m., a caller from Quincy Wood Road reported a scam.

4:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Nault Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:22 a.m., property was recovered on Memorial Bridge.

7:42 a.m., a burglary was reported on Noyes Court.

9:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Albert Avenue.

9:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

11:15 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

1:23 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Front Street.

1:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Crescent Street.

1:59 p.m., indecency was reported on Oxford Street.

2:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:19 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:19 p.m., a theft was reported on Willow Street.

5:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on River Street.

5:53 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made at Hospital Street and Kennedy Road.

6:25 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.

6:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:45 p.m., a theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

7:33 p.m., an assault was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:17 p.m., a stray cat was reported on Darin Drive.

10:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at North and Bridge streets.

10:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

Saturday at 12:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gannett Street.

12:40 a.m., a well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

1:13 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gannett Street.

1:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 1:01 a.m., an assault was reported on Adams Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Birchwood Lane.

8:19 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Main Street.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Friday at 12:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Horseshoe Pond Road.

1:56 p.m., fire and smoke were reported on Dutch Gap Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 10:28 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Hill Road.

4:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on True Road.

IN CONCORD PLANTATION, Saturday at 8:40 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jackson Pond Road.

IN EMBDEN, Friday at 6:12 p.m., threatening was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 9:34 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Middle Road.

9:54 a.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Ridge Road.

10:10 a.m., trespassing was reported on Old Center Road.

10:24 a.m., a theft was reported on Middle Road.

5:24 p.m., a theft was reported on Pirate Lane.

6:05 p.m., a caller from Skowhegan Road reported a scam.

8:12 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on West Street.

8:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hardwood Lane.

8:25 p.m., a smoke investigation was conducted on Ohio Hill Road.

10:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

11:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:28 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

Saturday at 12:46 a.m., an assault was reported on Western Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

3:38 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

6 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Friday at 9:50 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Spruce Nubble Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 9:56 a.m., a tree with lines down was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11 a.m., vandalism was reported on Nathan Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 4:39 a.m., debris was reported in the road on Madison Road.

5:27 p.m., threatening was reported on Wilder Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:11 a.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported someone was missing.

10:14 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 3:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Stage Road.

Saturday at 6:47 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Friday at 1:53 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported near Main Street and Pop Dyer Road.

3:30 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Country Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:44 a.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

10:55 a.m., a caller from Bloomfield Street reported a scam.

11:24 a.m., harassment was reported on East Ridge Road.

2:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

7:51 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Back Road.

9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Saturday at 1:48 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:34 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Western Court.

8:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Redington Street.

9:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:56 a.m., a protection order was served on Sherwin Street.

1 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported in a parking lot off Waterville Commons Drive.

1:49 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Lloyd Road.

2:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

3 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

4:57 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:34 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on College Avenue.

9:54 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Roosevelt Avenue.

11:15 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Interstate 95 northbound.

Saturday at 4:22 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

4:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ticonic Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:43 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Benton Avenue.

Saturday at 2:56 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:32 a.m., Ricky A. Mansir, 58, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer valued between $500 and $1,000 and for violating conditions of release after a report of a theft on Crossing Way.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:27 p.m., Carl Fish, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:03 p.m., Herbert Merle Tuttle, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

9:22 p.m., Sarah Joy Belanger, 36, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

Saturday at 1:23 a.m., Billie Jo Doane-Johnson, 46, of Dixmont, was arrested on a warrant.

1:57 a.m., Mark William Libby, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of OUI, possession of scheduled drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

3:09 a.m., Joshua John Hartley, 34, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of aggravated domestic violence assault.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:49 p.m., Joshua Thebarge, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants.

Saturday at 1:39 a.m., Adam S. King, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of OUI and operating without a license.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:22 a.m., James Edward Reynolds, 42, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 12:45 a.m., Jamie Louis Peters, 40, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 3:30 p.m., a 35-year-old Mount Vernon man was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration greater than 150 days during a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

Saturday at 2:56 a.m., a 36-year-old St. Petersburg, Florida, man was issued a summons for criminal trespassing and for a false public alarm or report.

Saturday at 1:26 a.m., a 26-year-old Chelsea man was issued a summons for violating conditions of release and for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol after a report of a traffic accident causing injury on Eastern Avenue.

Friday at 7:42 p.m., a juvenile, 17, was summoned on China Road on a charge of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit.

10:11 p.m., Kevin James Randall, 19, of Knox, was summonsed on charges of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over the speed limit and violating condition of release.

Saturday at 12:45 a.m., Vanessa M. Delano, 30, of Vassalboro, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

