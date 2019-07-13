WOODSTOCK— A 71-year-old Woodstock man was injured Saturday morning after a truck he was working on rolled off a car jack and pinned him underneath his vehicle.
According to Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt McDonald, Warren Coffin, 71, was transported to Stephen’s Memorial Hospital in Norway with non-life threatening back and shoulder injuries.
Pace Ambulance Services, along with Woodstock, South Paris, and Bethel fire departments responded to Coffin’s property at 422 Route 232 in Woodstock around 9:45 a.m. Emergency responders jacked the truck up and removed Coffin from underneath.
-
Life & Culture
J.P. Devine MIFF Movie Review: “After Hours”
-
Local & State
‘We are all Mainers here’: Portland rally celebrates city’s latest wave of immigrants
-
Sports
Road racing notebook: Time is nearly here for annual OakFest Triathlon
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec County courts June 27-July 10, 2019
-
Arts & Entertainment
Funeral held for Beth Chapman of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’