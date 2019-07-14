IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

8:54 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Pierce Drive.

9:11 a.m., theft was reported on Townsend Street.

11:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

12:14 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cony Street.

12:38 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

1:25 p.m., an animal complaint was made on South Belfast Avenue.

1:35 p.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.

2:01 p.m., lost property was reported on Xavier Loop.

2:31 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.

2:55 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Kendall Street and Northern Avenue.

4:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.

6:29 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

8:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.

8:32 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.

9:07 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chamberlain Street.

11:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

Sunday at 12:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

4:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:23 p.m., Nicholas Robert Hutchings, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:19 p.m., a 35-year-old Damariscotta was issued a summons for operating while under the influence of drugs or a combination of substances and for violating conditions of release after a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.

10:17 p.m., a 50-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in an amount less than $500 and for criminal trespassing during a follow-up investigation on Green Street.

