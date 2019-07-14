IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:07 a.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.
8:54 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Pierce Drive.
9:11 a.m., theft was reported on Townsend Street.
11:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.
12:14 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cony Street.
12:38 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.
1:25 p.m., an animal complaint was made on South Belfast Avenue.
1:35 p.m., theft was reported on Bangor Street.
2:01 p.m., lost property was reported on Xavier Loop.
2:31 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.
2:55 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.
3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Kendall Street and Northern Avenue.
4:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
5:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canal Street.
6:29 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
8:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.
8:32 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Riverside Drive.
8:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Mill Road.
9:07 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chamberlain Street.
11:41 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.
Sunday at 12:20 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
4:35 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5:23 p.m., Nicholas Robert Hutchings, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 7:19 p.m., a 35-year-old Damariscotta was issued a summons for operating while under the influence of drugs or a combination of substances and for violating conditions of release after a motor vehicle stop on Water Street.
10:17 p.m., a 50-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in an amount less than $500 and for criminal trespassing during a follow-up investigation on Green Street.
