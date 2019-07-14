IN ALBION, Sunday at 3:38 a.m., threatening was reported on Quaker Hill Road.
IN BENTON, Saturday at 9:15 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.
IN CHINA, Sunday at 2:31 a.m., theft was reported on Dirigo Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 6:57 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Bangor Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 3:34 p.m., vandalism was reported on Island Avenue.
4:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.
8:30 p.m., fireworks were reported on Davis Road.
9:10 p.m., fireworks were reported on Davis Road.
9:21 p.m., fireworks were reported on Church Street.
10:46 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 5:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Skunk Hollow Road.
9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Osborne Road.
10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.
10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 1:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Street.
10:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
11:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 11:22 a.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
4:03 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lakewood Road.
4:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hidden Acres Drive.
Sunday at 1:51 a.m., loud noise was reported on Madison Avenue.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 3:29 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Wilder Hill Road.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 3:01 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 4:08 p.m., harassment was reported on Family Court.
8:52 p.m., fireworks were reported on Greeley Street.
10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Harriet Street.
Sunday at 2:22 a.m., loud noise was reported on Greeley Street.
IN ROME, Saturday at 11:44 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ladd Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 9:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Beech Street.
10:19 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.
11:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bloomfield Street.
12:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Milburn Street.
1:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patten Court.
10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sesame Street.
10:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
11:29 p.m., loud noise was reported on North Avenue.
Sunday at 1 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
7:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
IN STRONG, Sunday at 1:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:24 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Garland Road.
At noon, a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported at Shaw’s Plaza off Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:05 p.m., a caller from Kennedy Memorial Drive reported someone was missing.
Also at 12:05 p.m., theft was reported on High Street.
1:29 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Silver Street.
3:55 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
4:23 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Gilmore Street.
5:57 p.m., theft was reported on Carver Street.
6:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
7:41 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Silver Street.
10:19 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Colby Street.
11:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Colby Street.
Sunday at 8:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
IN WELD, Saturday at 6:18 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Center Hill Road.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 6:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
10:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
Sunday at 2:44 a.m., a traffic crash involving injury was reported near Route 133 and Melcher Road.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:02 a.m., noise was reported on Dunbar Road.
10:17 a.m., noise was reported on Garland Road.
1:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.
6:26 p.m., an assault was reported on South Garand Street.
11:29 p.m., a caller from Monument Street reported hearing shots fired.
Sunday at 12:30 a.m., fireworks were reported on Monument Street.
1:03 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on LaSalle Street.
4:30 a.m., a caller from Bellevue Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 12:50 a.m., Charles Elwin Greenough, 35, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
9:28 a.m., Woodrow T. Rose, 52, of Phillips, was arrested on a charge of domestic criminal mischief.
11:10 a.m., Corey Steven Lawson, 38, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant.
3:56 p.m., April Simonds, 38, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a warrant.
11:04 p.m., Andrew L. McGrath, 29, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 9:55 a.m., Katrina S. Sheehan, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.
11:56 a.m., Paul M. Mascal, 40, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.
12:50 p.m., Michael S. Rice, 28, of Groveton, New Hampshire, was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.
Sunday at 1:59 a.m., Payge Y. Flewelling, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 10:04 p.m., Alexander Rizza III, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:16 p.m., Stephanie L. Ross, 38, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of motor vehicle speeding 30-plus miles over the speed limit and operating while license suspended or revoked.
