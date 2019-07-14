Jessica and Stephen Rose have a passion for peaches.

When the couple moved to Nashville,Tennessee, they discovered there were no freshly picked peaches available in the summertime. Stephen had grown up in Georgia and spent his childhood summers on a peach farm, so he knew what they were missing.

In 2012, they bought a truck and began importing Georgia peaches for Nashville residents and restaurants. What was first a sensation in the Nashville area has grown into a business that ships Peach Truck peaches in signature orange boxes to customers across the country.

Now the couple has a cookbook focusing on healthy eating, Southern cuisine and, of course, peaches. “The Peach Truck Cookbook” has all kinds of appealing ideas for using peaches, including this lovely peach and avocado salad, which uses a Green Goddess dressing from Jessica’s grandmother. She says it’s considered a family heirloom.

AVOCADO-PEACH SALAD WITH GREEN GODDESS DRESSING

Excerpted from “The Peach Truck Cookbook” by Jessica N. Rose and Stephen K. Rose. Reprinted by permission of Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Inc.

Serves 4

Green Goddess Dressing (makes about 1 cup)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup chopped fresh chives

3 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 oil-packed anchovy fillet, chopped

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

FOR THE SALAD:

1 (7-ounce) head of bibb lettuce

2 medium peaches, pitted and sliced

2 avocados, pitted, peeled and sliced

Green Goddess Dressing

Flaky sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

To make the dressing: Combine the mayonnaise, buttermilk, basil, chives, tarragon, lemon juice, garlic, anchovy, salt and pepper in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

To make the salad: Divide the lettuce, peaches and avocados among four plates.

Drizzle with the dressing, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and serve with additional dressing on the side.

