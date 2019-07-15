SKOWHEGAN — Boy Scout Troop 485 held its spring Court of Honor on June 30, where five members were conferred new rank recognition and eight members were awarded 25 merit badges. The ceremony was held at Centenary Methodist Church.

Scoutmaster Darren Files awarded the following:

Connor Files received First Class rank honors, and Travis Coombs, Taylor Hayden, Jeremiah Wiswall and Jacob Giasson received their Scout rank patches.

Dylon Corson completed the Swimming merit badge. Michael Connolly received the following merit badges: Skating, Veterinary Medicine, Public Speaking, Search & Rescue, Snow Sports, Traffic Safety, Geocaching and Automotive Maintenance.

Dalton Curtis received merit badges in Art, Scholarship, Genealogy and Search & Rescue. Jeremiah Wiswall received merit badges for Citizenship in the World, Railroading and Environmental Science. Connor Files received his merit badge for Emergency Preparedness.

Anthony Alberico received merit badges for Citizenship in the World, Crime Prevention and Search & Rescue; and Noah Wiswall received merit badges for Citizenship in the World, Crime Prevention, Environmental Science, Railroading and Emergency Preparedness.

