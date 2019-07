IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:51 a.m., counterfeiting was reported on Stone Street.

8:19 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Street.

9:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

10:43 a.m., theft was reported on Swan Street.

10:52 a.m., theft was reported on Hospital Street.

3:35 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Street.

5:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gannett Street.

6:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenwood Avenue.

7:19 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:27 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Chapel Street.

8:17 p.m., a person was reported missing from Civic Center Drive.

8:21 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Street.

8:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:48 p.m., a theft was reported on Chapel Street.

10:25 p.m., rescue officials responded to a reported overdose on Water Street.

11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Street.

Monday at 1:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 8:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 7:16 a.m., theft was reported on Dirigo Road.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 5:14 p.m., harassment was reported at the Pinewood Apartments on Hill Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 4:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Academy Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 1:47 p.m., a car accident with personal injury was reported on Hallowell Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Mulligan’s on Western Avenue.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Saturday at 6:17 p.m., fraud was reported on Dusenberry Road.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday at 10:56 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Lothridge Lane.

Thursday at 6:41 a.m., an animal problem was reported at mile 48 of the southbound lane of Interstate 295.

1:42 p.m., found property was reported on Gardiner Street.

1:52 p.m., a weapons offense was reported on Front Street.

5:17 p.m., an animal problem was reported at High and Gardiner streets.

6:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Marston Road.

Friday at 12:26 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on High Street.

6:07 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

Sunday at 9:05 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Main Street.

12:56 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Westwood Acres Road.

1:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Westwood Acres Road.

4 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Gaubert Street.

Monday at 9:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN ROME, Saturday at 11:45 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Ladd Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WEST GARDINER, Friday at 11:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Yeaton Drive.

Saturday at 8:59 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Skehan’s Lane.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 10:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Caswell Road.

Monday at 12:58 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta-Rockland Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wedgewood Drive.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Royal Street.

9:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Route 202.

10:01 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 7:22 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Green Street.

8:13 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Case Road.

ARREST

IN LITCHFIELD, Saturday at 2:14 a.m., Ty A. York, 50, of Litchfield, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault following a reported assault on Huntington Hill Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:35 p.m., a 72-year-old Whitefield woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Bond Street.

9:01 p.m., a 26-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Townsend Road.

11:14 p.m., a 31-year-old Farmingdale man was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on Patterson Street.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 12:15 a.m., a 26-year-old Gardiner woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license following a traffic stop on West Hill Road.

IN RICHMOND, Friday at 2:50 p.m., Michaela Shanholtz, 24, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of simple assault.

Saturday at 8:02 a.m., Marc Zaharchuk, 29, of Richmond, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving an injury accident.

