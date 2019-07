IN ALBION, Sunday at 7:19 a.m., harassment was reported on Quaker Hill Road.

10:47 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Unity Road.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 9:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 1:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Run.

2:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Run.

6:27 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mud Run.

IN CHINA, Sunday at 7:16 a.m., theft was reported on Dirigo Drive.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 9:42 a.m., theft was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 10:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Perkins Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 9:46 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 5:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Hill Street.

Saturday, 5:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Skunk Hollow Road.

9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Osborne Road.

10:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Sunday, 10:53 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Fairbanks Road.

12:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Vineyard Drive.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 9:02 a.m., vandalism was reported on Preble Avenue.

4:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street

8:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pinewood Drive.

10:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Monday, 3 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 5:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Moosehead Trail.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 3:16 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 11:24 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Lakeview Drive.

7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Farm Road.

Monday, 3:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Deer Run.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 11:05 p.m., a complaint of shots fired was reported on Main Street.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 5:57 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at Town Park.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 3:33 p.m., assault was reported on Cross Street.

6:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

Monday, 12:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 1:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 8:21 a.m., assault was reported on Chaplin Street.

8:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

12:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trafton Road.

3:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

7:11 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Main Street.

7:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vigue Street.

9:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Louise Avenue.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 6:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

10:40 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

Sunday, 2:44 a.m., a crash involving injury was reported at Route 133 and Melcher Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Drive.

1:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 1:25 a.m., Matthew J. Davis, 34, of Windham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:05 p.m., Eugene Douglas Wolfe, 68, of Farmington, was arrested on a probation hold.

11:10 p.m., Neil William Smith, 22, of Lisbon Falls, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and refusing to submit to arrest.

Sunday, 8:25 p.m., Martin Allen Farrington, 44, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11:13 p.m., Philip Earl Ledoux, 37, of Dallas Plantation, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence with priors.

11:45 p.m., Dylan P. McNamara, 39, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:12 a.m., Christopher James Warren, 34, of Windham, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

Monday, 9 a.m., Garret Blair, 30, of Newport, was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, operating under the influence, and driving to endanger.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:32 a.m., Carl Hunter, 25, was arrested on charges of domestic violence, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and a probation hold.

10:56 p.m., Michaela Pilsbury, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

