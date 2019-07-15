Printmakers of Circling the Square Press will be on view from July 19 through Aug. 11 at the Green Lion Gallery, 104 Front St., in Bath.

More than a dozen central Maine artists will be featured.

Since the opening of the Press in August 2007, the facility has been busy with artists working in serigraphy, wood and linoleum cut prints, etching and engraving, monotypes, books and sculpture — as well as periodic workshops, classes and exhibitions.

The Green Lion is delighted to present an exhibition of dynamic printmaking by Karen Adrienne, Rebecca Goodale, Christine Higgins, Judith Long, Caroline Loose, Diana McFarland, Chris Olson, Ellen Roberts, Robin Brooks and Sarah Vosmus, in many of these techniques. There will be an opening reception for the artists on Friday, July 19 from 4 to 7 pm as part of the Third Friday Bath Art Walk series.

For more information, contact David Morgan, Green Lion Gallery, at 272-7750 or [email protected].

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: