AUGUSTA — Maine State Museum, Library and Archives have teamed up with the Maine Jewish Film Festival to present two film presentations, “Curious George” and “Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators” on Saturday, July 20, in the Cultural Building at 230 State St.

The story of the mischievous monkey was created 77 years ago by Hans and Margaret Rey, Jewish Holocaust Survivors with a dramatic story of their own. The free screening begins at 10 a.m. with 2006 animated adventure and comedy “Curious George” and continues at noon, with “Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators,” according to a news release from the museum

A discussion will follow the film at 1:30 p.m. and will be led by David Greenham, associate director of The Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine. The Maine State Museum will offer free admission all day highlighting the museum’s newest exhibition, Maine + Jewish: Two Centuries.

The 2006 cartoon film “Curious George,” starring Will Ferrell and Dick Van Dyke, an animated adventure comedy, tells the story of The Man in the Yellow Hat and his irrepressible friend George, whose curiosity turns out to be more beneficial than anyone could have imagined.

This film is appropriate for families with young children. Seating is limited to 100 people.

Was Curious George almost a Holocaust victim? The surprising answer is yes. Learn about his creators, Hans and Margret Rey in the documentary film “Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators.” German Jews living in Paris during the rise of Nazism, the couple narrowly escaped Hitler’s troops by fleeing on makeshift bicycles — carrying the yet-to-be-published Curious George manuscript with them. Lovers of this classic will revel in the beautiful animation and archival materials from the Rey estate, including wartime journals, photographs, letters, and unpublished Curious George sketches and notes.

“Curious George” and “Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators” is co-sponsored by Maine Jewish Film Festival, the Maine State Museum, Library and Archives.

For more information, contact Joanna Torow, Maine State Museum, at 287-6608 or [email protected].

