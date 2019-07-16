IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:50 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.

6:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

8:30 a.m., an assault was reported on Brook Road.

10:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Congress Street.

1:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Street.

1:38 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.

1:59 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Vickery Street.

4:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gannett Street.

5:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.

7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

8:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chestnut Street.

8:35 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Kelton Road.

8:48 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Canal Street.

9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.

9:37 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on New England Road.

10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:05 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Middle Road.

On Tuesday at 12:43 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

1:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Street.

IN CHELSEA 9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 9:39 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.

7:24 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brookside Drive.

IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 9:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kinderhook Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:49 a.m., Brandon M. Gagnon, 32, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Civic Center Drive.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:07 p.m., Neil Turner, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons alleging violation of condition of release on Union Street.

Share

« Previous

Next »

filed under: