IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:50 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on North Street.
6:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
8:30 a.m., an assault was reported on Brook Road.
10:40 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Congress Street.
1:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Bangor Street.
1:38 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Jefferson Street.
1:59 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Vickery Street.
4:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gannett Street.
5:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
7:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.
8:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chestnut Street.
8:35 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Kelton Road.
8:48 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Canal Street.
9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
9:37 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on New England Road.
10:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
11:05 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Middle Road.
On Tuesday at 12:43 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
1:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chapel Street.
IN CHELSEA 9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 9:39 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.
7:24 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Winthrop Street.
IN PITTSTON, Monday at 8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brookside Drive.
IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 9:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kinderhook Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 12:49 a.m., Brandon M. Gagnon, 32, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault on Civic Center Drive.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:07 p.m., Neil Turner, 39, of Augusta, was issued a summons alleging violation of condition of release on Union Street.
