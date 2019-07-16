Things to Do

Land’s End, Bailey Island

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/BaileyIslandMaine/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Facebook.com/BaileyIslandMaine</a> | <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/place/Land's+End+Gift+Shop/@43.7181848,-70.0039884,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4cad7b923e11357b:0xf965d23a12da86b0!8m2!3d43.7181848!4d-70.0017943" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Google Map</a><br> The views along the drive are almost as good as the end result as you travel the length of Orr’s Island and across the famous cribstone bridge to your destination. You can grab a chair on the deck of the Land’s End Gift Shop, but the better spot is on the rocks that stretch out to the ocean. Watch the gulls, admire the boats, soak in some sun. You may have to leave when the tide creeps in, but you won’t want to. <em>Photo by Margo Batchelder</em>