Maine Family Planning will forgo hundreds of thousands of federal dollars rather than move its abortion services or close its clinics.

The decision was a response to a Trump administration rule that puts new restrictions on abortion providers that receive federal family planning grants. Despite pending legal challenges across the country, the federal government announced Monday it would begin to enforce the rule. So Maine Family Planning announced Tuesday that it would not accept any more federal money and instead dip into its own reserves to keep operating clinics across the state.

“I just can’t believe that they are so arrogant as to impose this rule on trusted medical providers in our state while the litigation is happening,” said George Hill, president and CEO of Maine Family Planning.

Abortion is a legal medical procedure, but federal laws generally prohibit the use of taxpayer funds to pay for abortions except in the case of rape, incest or to save the life of the woman.

Title X funds pay for birth control, STD tests and cancer screening for low-income people.

Maine Family Planning is the only grantee in the state and receives nearly $2 million from the program each year. That money represents 25% to 30% of the organization’s annual revenue, and more than 23,000 women benefit from those services every year. Maine Family Planning performs about 500 abortions annually.

The new rule from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services bans family planning clinics that receive those funds from making abortion referrals – what critics are calling a “gag rule.”

Those clinics would also be barred from providing abortion services in the same buildings where they provide the health services paid for by the Title X funds, a requirement that would increase costs for many providers.

Maine Family Planning has said that expense would force it to stop offering abortion services at all but one of its family planning clinics in the state. Under that scenario, Mainers would have only three publicly accessible locations for abortion care across the state – the flagship Maine Family Planning Clinic in Augusta, the Mabel Wadsworth Center in Bangor and the Planned Parenthood location in Portland.

This story will be updated.

