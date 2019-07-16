IN ALBION, Monday at 9:03 a.m., fraud was reported on Unity Road.
6:13 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN ANSON, Monday at 10 a.m., trespassing was reported on New Portland Road.
12:02 p.m., vandalism was reported on Front Street.
IN ATHENS, Monday at 11:01 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Campbell Road.
IN BENTON, Monday at 4:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Drive.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Monday at 7:20 p.m., threatening was reported on North Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday 1:36 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Pine Valley Drive.
5:01 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Samuels Drive.
6:09 p.m, assault was reported on Samuels Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
6:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Serenity Circle.
Tuesday, 9:07 a.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 1:09 p.m., a traffic accident causing injury was reported on Wilton Road.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 8:32 a.m., past vandalism was reported on Main Street.
9:04 a.m., vandalism was reported on Maple Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mechanic Street.
Tuesday, 3:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:55 a.m., a person was reported missing on Oak Street.
5:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Gage Road.
7:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Olivia Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
2:38 a.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 6:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
8:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brookside Drive.
IN RANGELEY, Monday at 6:39 p.m., a person was reported missing on Elm Street.
9:06 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kinderhook Street.
IN SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Monday at 11:54 p.m., a person was reported missing on Old Country Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 1:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
1:39 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Jackson Street.
2:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Madison Avenue.
3:16 p.m., mischief was reported on Pine Street.
3:29 p.m., harassment was reported on Madison Avenue.
4:00 p.m., harassment was reported on North Avenue.
4:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
7:16 p.m., assault was reported on Leavitt Street.
10:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN SOLON, Monday at 8:55 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Main Street.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 12:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Wolf Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:49 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
1:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Carey Lane.
2:15 p.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.
2:33 p.m., assault was reported on Oakland Street.
3:41 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on JFK Plaza.
3:57 p.m., theft was reported on Cool Street.
4:52 p.m., a person was reported missing on Gilman Street.
5:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Crestwood Drive.
5:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Front Street.
7:44 p.m., assault was reported on Moor Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 3:33 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.
Tuesday, 1:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
2:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:10 p.m., assault was reported on Garland Road.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 11:48 p.m., trespassing was reported on Memorial Drive.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:30 p.m., Ian Lamson Hersom, 31, of New Vineyard, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 2:17 p.m., Roger Joseph Plourde, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of drinking in public.
6 p.m., Jessica N. Bryant, 28, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
7:10 p.m., Christine Samuels, 54, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and violating condition of release.
10:25 p.m., Joey Mack Roderick, 52, of Solon, was arrested on charges of domestic violence with prior convictions and domestic violence terrorizing.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 6:30 p.m., Tammy Mitchell, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.
