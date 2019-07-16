Things to Do

Rangeley Lake

<a href="https://www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/doc/parksearch/details.pl?park_id=25" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">www.maine.gov</a> | <a href="https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rangeley+Lake/@44.9490105,-70.7277694,13z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x4cb13bf137a79f61:0x9d4fee3afa489ca4!8m2!3d44.9415062!4d-70.6972061" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Google Map</a><br> You can see this huge patch of blue from the Height of Land, but it’s so much better to be on it. Preferably with a paddle in hand. The seat of a canoe or kayak provides the best vantage point to admire the expanse of the lake, surrounded by expansive mountains. Stick to the shoreline for views of impressive camps and homes or maneuver around Narramantic Island just a short paddle from the edge of the state park. <em>Derek Davis/Staff Photographer</em>