ROCKLAND — A circus that wants to perform two shows in Rockland next week is appealing to the public after being rejected by the City Council amid concerns about animals used in circus performances.

The Rockland City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday to reject a permit for Zerbini Family Circus to have two shows next week at Snow Marine Park. The decision came after two residents voiced concerns about the treatment of animals.

The Harbor Management Commission had recommended back on Jan. 15 that the circus be allowed to use the South End waterfront park for July 24 and July 25, but the request only came to the council at the last minute. The circus company says it didn’t have the chance to address the questions about animal performers.

City Manager Luttrell acknowledged at the July 16 meeting that the application had fallen through the cracks and a new system would be put in place so that it would not happen again, resulting in the City Council only getting the permit request the week prior to the scheduled dates.

Councilor Amelia Magjik said she was surprised by the request with no advanced notice. Magjik said she was going to listen to the concerns of the residents who spoke.

Councilor Ed Glaser said while he agrees that the time for circuses that use animals should be over, he has researched the Zerbini Family Circus’ track record and found no violations of animal rights.

“If we’re going to have a circus this is one of the better ones,” Councilor Ed Glaser said.

Councilors Valli Geiger, Ben Dorr, and Magjik voted against granting the permit. Mayor Lisa Westkaemper and Councilor Glaser voted for the permit.

The circus has been advertising the two performances that it had planned for the city. The circus has been in Massachusetts and have planned Maine performances for Phippsburg on July 18, Cumberland on July 19, Minot on July 20, Bridgton on July 21, and Wiscasset July 23 before the two now canceled appearances in Rockland.

The circus has not responded to a telephone or Facebook message sent Tuesday evening but issued a statement Wednesday morning July 17 on its Facebook page.

“We want to fight this and we need your help. We ask that you contact your city representatives and let them know that you want the circus to perform in Rockland, don’t let two people decide what kind of entertainment you can enjoy. They didn’t even give us the option to perform in Rockland last minute without any animals in the performance the only animals that we have in the show are ponies, dogs and miniature donkeys and we can assure you that they are loved and well taken care of, they are a part of our family,” the company said on its Facebook page.

