IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:30 a.m., a theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:51 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:53 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Fifth Avenue.

9:36 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:42 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Water Street.

10:47 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Kennedy Road.

12:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Commercial Street.

12:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

2:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Summer Street.

3:20 p.m., a missing persons report was made on Columbia Street.

3:25 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on State Street.

3:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Child Street.

4:09 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.

4:25 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Jefferson Street.

4:28 p.m., a theft offense was reported on Western Avenue.

5:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

6:48 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

8:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

10:12 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:05 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on New England Road.

11:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

On Wednesday at 1:28 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Ryan Court.

2:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smith Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 6:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 6:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithtown Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 1:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.

11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skyline Court.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:13 p.m., Shelby L. Johnson, 46, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release during a general disturbance call that was reported on Malta Street.

On Wednesday at 2:14 a.m., Marek J. Widerynski, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on an alcohol OUI charge during a vehicle stop on Northern Avenue.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:44 p.m., Steven G. Flannery, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of terrorizing.

