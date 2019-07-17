IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:30 a.m., a theft was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:51 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:53 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Fifth Avenue.
9:36 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:42 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Water Street.
10:47 a.m., an animal complaint was reported on Kennedy Road.
12:15 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
12:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Commercial Street.
12:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stone Street.
2:23 p.m., a theft was reported on Summer Street.
3:20 p.m., a missing persons report was made on Columbia Street.
3:25 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on State Street.
3:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Child Street.
4:09 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Green Street.
4:25 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Jefferson Street.
4:28 p.m., a theft offense was reported on Western Avenue.
5:04 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.
6:48 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.
8:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:12 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:05 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on New England Road.
11:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.
11:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
On Wednesday at 1:28 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Ryan Court.
2:31 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smith Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Tuesday at 6:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN PITTSTON, Tuesday at 6:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smithtown Road.
IN RANDOLPH, Tuesday at 1:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.
11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skyline Court.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:13 p.m., Shelby L. Johnson, 46, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release during a general disturbance call that was reported on Malta Street.
On Wednesday at 2:14 a.m., Marek J. Widerynski, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on an alcohol OUI charge during a vehicle stop on Northern Avenue.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 4:44 p.m., Steven G. Flannery, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of terrorizing.
