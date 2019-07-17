IN BENTON, Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., harassment was reported on East Benton Road.

9:33 p.m., a burglary was reported on Foss Hill Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 5:24 p.m., mischief was reported on Hartland Road.

IN CHINA, Tuesday at 8:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Grove Road.

1:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 3:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN DETROIT, Wednesday at 6:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wakefield Plaza.

7:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wakefield Plaza.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:06 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Estate Drive.

5:08 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Martin Stream Road.

8:08 p.m., assault was reported on Back Road.

9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Island Avenue.

11:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on High Street.

Wednesday, 9:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sanderson Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 2:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on School Street.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 7:16 p.m., assault was reported on Great Moose Drive.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

7:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:11 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Shusta Road.

IN NORRDIGEWOCK, Tuesday at 11:24 a.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

11:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Martin Stream Road.

1:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

2:18 p.m., trespassing was reported on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 4:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hubbard Street.

7:17 p.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

10:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 4:23 a.m., theft was reported on Raymond Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:36 p.m., a breaking and entering in progress was reported on Chester Street.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 1:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.

1:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skyline Court.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 5:19 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

8:14 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 9:42 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pennell Street.

IN VASSALBORO, Wednesday at 12:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11:05 a.m., theft was reported on Silver Street.

11:33 a.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

1:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Autumn Street.

2:13 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Redington Street.

4:14 p.m., assault was reported on Maple Street.

4:56 p.m., assault was reported on Chaplin Street.

6:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Burleigh Street.

6:45 p.m., threatening was reported on Moor Street.

7:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Court.

8:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

8:53 p.m., theft was reported on Sanger Avenue.

9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Front Street.

9:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:28 p.m., theft was reported on Sanger Avenue.

10:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Merryfield Avenue.

11:14 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

Wednesday, 12:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

1:49 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Sherwin Street.

4:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on South Grove Street.

5:40 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Redington Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 1:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

3:20 p.m., a burglary was reported on Curve Street.

Wednesday, 10:27 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Pond Road.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:58 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 12:28 p.m., Anthony Ray Waack, 29, of Auburn, was arrested on a writ.

12:29 p.m., Dustin Lewis Everett, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a writ.

5:51 p.m., Ashley L. Larrabee, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

8:41 p.m., Howard N. Hunter, 37, was arrested on a warrant and a probation hold.

9:40 p.m., Jeanine Rose Jarvis, 38, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9:53 p.m., Felicia Marie Lloyd, 20, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft and arson.

9:55 p.m., Richard Wayne Thompson-Mcrath, 22, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of theft and arson.

Wednesday, 1:14 a.m., Peter Joseph Gilbert, 21, of Concord Township, was arrested on two warrants.

7:53 a.m., Cody A. Gould, 23, of Hartland, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:11 a.m., Maxwell Pass, 34, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a warrant.

10 p.m., Queen Akers, 24, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Wednesday, 4:57 a.m., Kristine Buker, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence.

