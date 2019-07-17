SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Police say a tractor-trailer struck an 89-year-old woman who later died on Mount Desert Island.
The Bangor Daily News reports that the Southwest Harbor woman fell Tuesday morning as she walked toward a truck that was turning right on Village Green Way from a parking area beside a local library.
Police say the truck’s rear passenger-side tires struck her.
Police have not released the name of the woman. She died of her injuries at a Bangor hospital.
