AUGUSTA — State police have made a tentative identification of the woman found dead in Augusta Tuesday morning.

Joan Hadley, 54, formerly of Windsor is “likely” the woman discovered in the Water Street apartment, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon by Steve McCausland, spokesperson for the state Department of Public Safety.

A positive identification has yet to be made by Medical Examiner’s Office and no cause of death has been determined, McCausland stated in the press release. He said evidence gathered by state police through their investigation and an interview with the tenant of the apartment has supported their initial identification.

Hadley was found dead on Tuesday at 9:42 a.m. by property managers in a top-floor apartment at 37 Water St. The building is co-owned by RSP Augusta 1 LLC & RSP Augusta 2 LLC, of South Berwick, which formed in November 2018.

McCausland said Wednesday that the death was not suspicious and there were no obvious signs of foul play. While Hadley was not a tenant of the apartment in which she was found, McCausland said the man who rents the apartment gave her permission to stay there.

“Detectives tracked down the man who rents the apartment and he confirmed that Hadley had his permission to stay there while he was staying elsewhere,” McCausland said, telling the Kennebec Journal later that the man was “a friend” of Hadley’s.

He did not release the man’s name or where he was staying.

McCausland said Hadley’s last known address was in Windsor, but she was a “transient for the past couple of years staying in the Augusta area.”

