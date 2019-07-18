BELGRADE — Friends and Family of those with Addictive Behaviors, a nonprofit based in Belgrade, seeks to raise scholarship money and funds for travel expenses for folks to attend wellness retreats designed for those affected by a loved one’s addiction, according to a news release from Karen and Stephen Hardy.

These camp-style retreats will include food provided through the weekend, meditations, workshops, music/drumming and walking trails through the woods. Some of the fundraising will take place through the Appalachian Trail Overdose Awareness hikes. These hikes also are aso awareness-raising efforts.

Individuals are invited to hike with the Hardys on the AT this year on several scheduled events. For details on the hikes and retreats, visit the Mind, Body, Soul Wellness Center’s website, mindbodysoulwc.com. There are Facebook pages for all aspects of these efforts: FFAB, AT ODA hike and Mind, Body, Soul Wellness Center.

The first retreat will be held Aug. 23-25. Hikes are planned for Aug. 15-18 and Sept. 7-10.

An EIN number has been assigned by the IRS and 501(c)(3) documents have been submitted.

