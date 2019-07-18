IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.
8:13 a.m., a civil complaint was made on Water Street.
9:48 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.
10:02 a.m., a theft was reported on Community Drive.
10:18 a.m., a civil complaint was made on Gannett Street.
11:05 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.
11:52 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
12:54 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Hill Road.
1:47 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.
2:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
2:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
2:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lafayette Street.
3:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
3:55 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
4:40 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
5:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.
5:14 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on South Chestnut Street.
5:33 p.m., an armed robbery was reported on Western Avenue.
9:25 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.
11:59 p.m., a complaint about a dog was made on West River Road.
On Thursday at 5:01 a.m., a theft was reported on Eastern Avenue
IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 7:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Middle Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 1:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Windsor Street.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:23 p.m., Ryan Clifford Guimond, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Water Street.
