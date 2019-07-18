IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davenport Street.

8:13 a.m., a civil complaint was made on Water Street.

9:48 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Riverside Drive.

10:02 a.m., a theft was reported on Community Drive.

10:18 a.m., a civil complaint was made on Gannett Street.

11:05 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Street.

11:52 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

12:54 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Hill Road.

1:47 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Civic Center Drive.

2:04 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

2:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

2:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lafayette Street.

3:28 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

3:55 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:40 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Winthrop Street.

5:14 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on South Chestnut Street.

5:33 p.m., an armed robbery was reported on Western Avenue.

9:25 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

11:59 p.m., a complaint about a dog was made on West River Road.

On Thursday at 5:01 a.m., a theft was reported on Eastern Avenue

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 10:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Windsor Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 7:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Middle Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 1:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Windsor Street.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 10:23 p.m., Ryan Clifford Guimond, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Water Street.

