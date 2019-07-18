WHEATON, Ill. — Adrienne Lakey, of Winslow, was named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Wheaton College.
To earn dean’s list honors at the college, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Lakey named to dean’s list at Wheaton College
-
Life & Culture
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am’
-
Community
China’s Misha Littlefield earns Eagle Scout badge
-
Community
Friends and Family of those with Addictive Behaviors offers retreats, hikes
-
Schools and Education
USM finds its hiring of former Kennebunk superintendent was done properly