WHEATON, Ill. — Adrienne Lakey, of Winslow, was named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Wheaton College.

To earn dean’s list honors at the college, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

