The Maine Supreme Judicial Court has upheld a ruling by a lower court that students in Arundel have the right to attend Thornton Academy’s middle school and have their tuition paid for using public funds.

The judgement handed down Thursday affirms the findings of a York Superior Court ruling in October that was appealed by Regional School Unit 21.

The school district, which includes Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport, has argued that students in Arundel should attend the Middle School of the Kennebunks after the expiration of a 10-year contract Arundel had with Thornton Academy, a private school in Saco, when it was part of a separate school district.

In 2016, the school board voted to cease funding to send students to Thornton Academy Middle School by the end of 2019, prompting Thornton Academy and a group of parents from Arundel to file a lawsuit.

In the decision handed down Thursday the Supreme Court concluded that school choice ought to be preserved after district reorganization and students in a former school district have the right to have their tuition paid for by the new unit.

It also addressed concerns of RSU 21 that continuing to allow Arundel students to attend Thornton Academy Middle School would divide the district and create inefficiencies.

The ruling stated while the concerns are valid the current language of the law doesn’t allow for them to be taken into consideration in determining whether students should be allowed to continue attending a designated school after reorganization.

